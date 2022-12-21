Toncoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $8.27 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for $2.42 or 0.00014385 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Toncoin has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. Toncoin has a total market cap of $8.27 billion and $57.32 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VRES (VRS) traded 45.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036755 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00040486 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005938 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00020168 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00225788 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003785 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.43517582 USD and is down -10.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $67,893,633.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

