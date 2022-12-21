Toro (NYSE:TTC) Issues Earnings Results

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Toro updated its FY23 guidance to $4.70-4.90 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.70-$4.90 EPS.

Toro Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE TTC traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $109.59. 4,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,879. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 0.76. Toro has a twelve month low of $71.86 and a twelve month high of $115.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.84 and its 200-day moving average is $92.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Toro Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toro

In related news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.34, for a total value of $349,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,620.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Toro news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.34, for a total transaction of $349,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,620.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Katherine J. Harless sold 1,780 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $156,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTC. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Toro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Toro by 140.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Toro in the first quarter valued at $177,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toro in the third quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Toro in the first quarter valued at about $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research raised Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

About Toro

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

