TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) PT Lowered to $61.00

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $66.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TTE. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €66.00 ($70.21) to €68.00 ($72.34) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($61.70) to €65.00 ($69.15) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €54.90 ($58.40) to €60.00 ($63.83) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TotalEnergies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.92.

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $60.80 on Monday. TotalEnergies has a 1 year low of $44.61 and a 1 year high of $62.72. The firm has a market cap of $158.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.36.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $69.04 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that TotalEnergies will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. CX Institutional purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 7.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

