TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Sets New 12-Month High at $62.74

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $62.74 and last traded at $62.54, with a volume of 25410 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTE. Cowen cut their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €66.00 ($70.21) to €68.00 ($72.34) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.92.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Trading Up 2.8 %

The company has a market cap of $162.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.36.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $69.04 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.529 per share. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TotalEnergies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTE. CX Institutional bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.