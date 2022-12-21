Traders Purchase Large Volume of Fidelity National Information Services Put Options (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 10,094 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 148% compared to the typical volume of 4,070 put options.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Information Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Dodge & Cox purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth about $572,490,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 11,686.3% during the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 4,055,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $407,293,000 after buying an additional 4,021,488 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,642,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,474,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,338 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,825,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,706,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050,900 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 580.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,405,927 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $181,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052,313 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.75. The stock had a trading volume of 46,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,728,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.24, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1-year low of $56.53 and a 1-year high of $122.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.79.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.01%. As a group, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on FIS. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $116.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research cut Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.