Tran Capital Management L.P. Cuts Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Tran Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the period. Danaher makes up 6.7% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $52,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,248,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth $14,635,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 37,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,987,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth $4,122,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $255.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $260.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.75. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $331.23. The firm has a market cap of $186.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DHR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Danaher to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Benchmark cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,550,749. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

