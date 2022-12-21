Tran Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Tran Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 438,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,079 shares during the period. Catalent accounts for about 4.1% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $31,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTLT. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 408.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in Catalent by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

CTLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Catalent from $123.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus downgraded shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered Catalent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

In other news, insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $72,037.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,495.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood sold 930 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $72,037.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,495.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Manja Boerman sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $40,326.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,161 shares of company stock valued at $273,713 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $44.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.69 and a 12 month high of $129.73.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.24). Catalent had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

