Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust lessened its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 409.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 7.2% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth about $507,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $166.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

In other news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,828,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $2,622,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,139,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,651 shares of company stock worth $2,947,529 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

TT traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.82. 3,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,459,709. The company has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.81. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $120.64 and a 1-year high of $203.34.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.15. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.73%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.