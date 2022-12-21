Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. trimmed its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TT. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $360,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 599,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,587,000 after buying an additional 37,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TT stock traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $170.94. 13,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,459,709. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $120.64 and a fifty-two week high of $203.34.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.15. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Trane Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $2,622,529.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,139,429. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $2,622,529.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,751 shares in the company, valued at $17,139,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,651 shares of company stock worth $2,947,529 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.