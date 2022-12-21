Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 4,809 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,809 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $193.93. 71,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,515,534. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.81. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

