Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,179 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMI. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 136.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 644.5% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.22.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 1.5 %

KMI stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.88. The company had a trading volume of 175,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,359,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.36 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.08 and a 200 day moving average of $17.83. The company has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.96.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 100.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,719 shares in the company, valued at $462,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $82,050 in the last three months. 12.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

