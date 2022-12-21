Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $10.11 Million Stock Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 445.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,821 shares during the quarter. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $10,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TLH. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13,298.8% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,595,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568,599 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,298,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,467,000 after buying an additional 762,277 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 856,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,243,000 after buying an additional 371,613 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,038.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 385,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,322,000 after buying an additional 367,511 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,772,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,656,000 after buying an additional 342,477 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA TLH traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.77. The stock had a trading volume of 4,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,522. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.29. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.68 and a fifty-two week high of $149.85.

