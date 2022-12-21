Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.20 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 15.7% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 363,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,750,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 642,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,455,000 after buying an additional 17,712 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.53. 117,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,035,459. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.80. The company has a market cap of $167.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.05, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $656,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,149,295. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $656,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,149,295. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $1,071,735.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,341.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.60.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

