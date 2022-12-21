Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,125 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $4,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in DocuSign by 963.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 440.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 43.7% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new position in DocuSign during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new position in DocuSign during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.64.

DocuSign Stock Up 3.6 %

About DocuSign

DocuSign stock traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.06. The stock had a trading volume of 112,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,398,811. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.27. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $159.73.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

