Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Sells 280 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 373.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 919,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,979,000 after purchasing an additional 413,241 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 52,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 15,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BATS:EFG traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.01. 858,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.36 and a 200 day moving average of $81.08. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

