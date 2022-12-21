Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,831 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,741 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,831 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for about 0.8% of Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after acquiring an additional 127,093 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 598,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,800,000 after buying an additional 70,111 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.99. 91,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,071,411. The company has a market cap of $128.38 billion, a PE ratio of 103.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.01 and a 200 day moving average of $134.89. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 481.76%.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In related news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on IBM. Societe Generale cut their target price on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.40.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.