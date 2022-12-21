Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 13,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. W Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.12. 156,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,955,094. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.18. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $92.48 and a 12 month high of $115.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

