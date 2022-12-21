TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Position Boosted by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,058 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $22,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 2,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TDG opened at $610.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $591.83 and a 200-day moving average of $585.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.40, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.42. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $499.63 and a 12-month high of $684.72.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 15.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total transaction of $4,032,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $13,367,301.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $14,137,355. Corporate insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on TransDigm Group from $801.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $735.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $661.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $693.67.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

