Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,853 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 15,635 shares.The stock last traded at $14.02 and had previously closed at $13.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$19.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Trading Up 2.4 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.92.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Triple Flag Precious Metals ( NYSE:TFPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $33.75 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elliott Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $1,633,693,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $37,183,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $8,426,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $6,136,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $3,046,000.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Company Profile

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

