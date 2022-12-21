Truist Financial Boosts Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Price Target to $45.00

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Focus Financial Partners to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Focus Financial Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.

Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $36.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.62. Focus Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $30.27 and a 52 week high of $62.24.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOCS. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,484,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,847,000 after buying an additional 14,664 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,287,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,098,000 after acquiring an additional 203,395 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,897,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,326,000 after acquiring an additional 29,843 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Focus Financial Partners by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,943,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,364,000 after buying an additional 257,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darlington Partners Capital Management LP increased its position in Focus Financial Partners by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 2,535,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,908,000 after buying an additional 335,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

