Trumpcoin (TRUMP) 24-Hour Volume Tops $36.78

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) traded down 64.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. Trumpcoin has a market capitalization of $340,950.41 and approximately $36.78 worth of Trumpcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Trumpcoin has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Trumpcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,215.11 or 0.07207108 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00031421 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00070193 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00053156 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001061 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00007769 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00021661 BTC.

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Trumpcoin’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,604,387 coins. The Reddit community for Trumpcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trumpcoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here. Trumpcoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trumpcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trumpcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trumpcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

