Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $32.62

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.62 and traded as high as $33.78. Trustmark shares last traded at $33.64, with a volume of 538,881 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group increased their price target on shares of Trustmark to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trustmark in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Trustmark Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Trustmark Dividend Announcement

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $191.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.20 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 8.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trustmark Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is 42.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trustmark

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Trustmark by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 68,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. 66.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

