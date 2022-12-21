TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.84

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.84 and traded as low as $6.64. TSR shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 10,973 shares changing hands.

TSR Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 million, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.48 and a 200-day moving average of $7.84.

Get TSR alerts:

TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 11th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.20 million during the quarter. TSR had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 7.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TSR

In other news, Director Howard Timothy Eriksen purchased 3,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.31 per share, with a total value of $25,643.48. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,257.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSRI. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TSR by 304.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 7,406 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in TSR by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TSR by 215.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 50,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of TSR by 29.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. 11.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TSR, Inc, a staffing company, focuses on recruiting information technology (IT) professionals for short- and long-term assignments, permanent placements, project work, and providing contract computer programming services to its customers in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.