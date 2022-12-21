U.S. Bancorp Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 15,774 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 197% compared to the average daily volume of 5,312 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.72.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,620.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,745. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 1.9 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 8.2% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 23.4% in the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth $721,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.8% during the third quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USB traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.74. The stock had a trading volume of 148,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,256,984. The company has a market capitalization of $63.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.03. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $38.39 and a twelve month high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.