UBS Group Boosts Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Price Target to $29.00

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.92.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $21.39 on Wednesday. Graphic Packaging has a 12 month low of $17.99 and a 12 month high of $24.07. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 33.12%. On average, equities analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,127,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $574,983,000 after purchasing an additional 566,205 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,513,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,310,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,742 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 70.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,911,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,479,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,934,000 after purchasing an additional 132,255 shares during the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

