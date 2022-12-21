Ultra One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.90 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Ultra has a total market cap of $57.62 million and $1.90 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra token can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00001130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 12.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16,793.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $100.24 or 0.00596904 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.77 or 0.00266618 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00041989 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00062968 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005117 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000626 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ultra Profile

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.18738418 USD and is down -1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $529,133.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.