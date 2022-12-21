Umee Price Down 10.6% Over Last Week (UMEE)

Umee (UMEE) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One Umee token can now be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Umee has a market capitalization of $187.87 million and $301,341.39 worth of Umee was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Umee has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar.

Get Umee alerts:

Umee Token Profile

Umee launched on February 14th, 2022. Umee’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,582,205 tokens. The Reddit community for Umee is https://reddit.com/r/umeecrosschain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Umee’s official Twitter account is @umee_crosschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Umee is umee.cc. Umee’s official message board is medium.com/umeeblog.

Umee Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Umee is a cross-chain DeFi hub that interconnects between blockchains.As a base layer blockchain, applications and money lego primitives can be built on top of Umee to access cross-chain leverage and liquidity. The Umee Blockchain facilitates interoperability between the Cosmos ecosystem, Ethereum network, side-chain architectures, layer two scaling solutions, and alternative base-layer protocols. As a Cosmos SDK blockchain, Umee is interoperable with blockchains including Terra, Crypto.com, Binance Chain, Osmosis, Secret Network, and 30+ other chains, plus Ethereum, from Day 1.The native UMEE token is a Proof of Stake asset that can began as a Cosmos SDK token and an ERC20 token on Ethereum, but since February, Umee is officially live and deployed on Umee mainnet.”

