Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) is Forsta AP Fonden’s 10th Largest Position

Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 490,300 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 228,600 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for 1.2% of Forsta AP Fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Forsta AP Fonden owned 0.08% of Union Pacific worth $95,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNP. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 85.5% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 722.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.7 %

UNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $204.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.12.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $3.58 on Wednesday, reaching $208.99. 35,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,191,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.70 and a one year high of $278.94. The stock has a market cap of $128.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $205.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.55.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.39%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

