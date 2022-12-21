Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stake Raised by Oak Harvest Investment Services

Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,101 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up about 1.7% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Evercore ISI raised Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $204.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

Union Pacific Price Performance

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock opened at $205.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.70 and a one year high of $278.94. The company has a market capitalization of $126.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.39%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

