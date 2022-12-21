United States Copper Index Fund (NYSEARCA:CPER) Shares Down 0.2%

United States Copper Index Fund (NYSEARCA:CPER – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.66 and last traded at $22.73. Approximately 47,617 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 146,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.78.

United States Copper Index Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Copper Index Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Copper Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its stake in shares of United States Copper Index Fund by 73.1% during the first quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United States Copper Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in United States Copper Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in United States Copper Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,103,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United States Copper Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Copper Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.