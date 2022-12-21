United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) Plans Dividend of GBX 15.17

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 15.17 ($0.18) per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

United Utilities Group Price Performance

UU stock opened at GBX 1,010 ($12.27) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 981.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,018.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.63. United Utilities Group has a 12 month low of GBX 813.20 ($9.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,186.88 ($14.42). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,362.00.

Get United Utilities Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.36) to GBX 1,025 ($12.45) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($15.18) price objective on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,230 ($14.94) price objective on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.15) target price on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,097 ($13.33).

Insider Activity at United Utilities Group

About United Utilities Group

In related news, insider Alison Goligher bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 882 ($10.71) per share, with a total value of £26,460 ($32,142.86). Insiders have purchased 3,035 shares of company stock valued at $2,681,976 over the last three months.

(Get Rating)

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 78,000 km of wastewater pipes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.