Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Trading Down 2.5%

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.03 and last traded at $14.04. 45,107 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,985,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.40.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Upstart to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Upstart to $14.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.14.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.58. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.00 and a beta of 1.06.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $54,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,373,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $54,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,373,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Kerry Whorton Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $41,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,066.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,293 shares of company stock valued at $346,148. Insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Upstart by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,822,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,145,000 after buying an additional 840,668 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Upstart by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,319,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,711,000 after buying an additional 353,154 shares in the last quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,925,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Upstart by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,003,000 after buying an additional 242,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Upstart by 527.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,760,000 after buying an additional 179,700 shares in the last quarter. 44.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

