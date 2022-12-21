Uranium Royalty (OTCMKTS:URCCF) Shares Up 0.4%

Uranium Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:URCCF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.05 and last traded at $3.01. Approximately 42,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 100,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.
Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company holds royalty interests in the Diabase property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Anderson project, the Slick Rock project, and the Workman Creek project; and the Langer Heinrich uranium project in Namibia.
