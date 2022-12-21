Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Shares Up 8.9%

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Rating) shares shot up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.42 and last traded at $2.42. 430 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 6,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.

Separately, Barclays raised Vallourec from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average of $2.12. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 2.08.

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for the oil and gas, industry, and energy markets in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; casings; tubings; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes, onshore rigid line pipes, and specialized tubes for transportation of oil and gas; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections for the processing of industrial fluids, and oil and gas.

