Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Acquired by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF comprises about 2.1% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Parcion Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.30% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $18,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VDC. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,349,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,123,000 after purchasing an additional 249,110 shares during the last quarter. BCM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 20,995.1% during the second quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 210,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,960,000 after purchasing an additional 209,951 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter worth $13,145,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 28.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 286,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,028,000 after purchasing an additional 63,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth $12,054,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of VDC opened at $191.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $170.83 and a twelve month high of $210.13.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.