Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) is Axiom Advisory LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,427 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 4.2% of Axiom Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Axiom Advisory LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $3,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VSS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,269,000 after buying an additional 7,059 shares during the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 27.1% in the first quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,541. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.91. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.03 and a 1 year high of $135.17.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

