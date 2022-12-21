Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s 8th Largest Position

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,937 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 2.3% of Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.0% during the third quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,868,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,935,000 after purchasing an additional 34,474 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

VEA stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.30. 190,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,730,643. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.76. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $51.92.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.