Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,988 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 14,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 30,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 8,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $41.86 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $51.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.76.

