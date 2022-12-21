Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Holdings Lifted by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,868,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,474 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 5.6% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $67,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 14,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Dentgroup LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 30,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 8,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.14. 91,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,730,643. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.76. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $51.92.

