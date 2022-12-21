Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Position Raised by Mayport LLC

Mayport LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 275,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,483 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 8.2% of Mayport LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Mayport LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.25. The company had a trading volume of 357,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,730,643. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $51.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.76.

