Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,068,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,752 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 13.2% of Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.34% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $228,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Leo H. Evart Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Leo H. Evart Inc. now owns 17,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $217.60. The stock had a trading volume of 34,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,206. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $325.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.45.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

