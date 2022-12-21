Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Petix & Botte Co

Petix & Botte Co trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 2.5% of Petix & Botte Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $3.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $218.13. 21,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,362,206. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $325.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.45.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

