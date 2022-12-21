Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,190 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 1.1% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $21,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $106.94 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $115.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.86.

