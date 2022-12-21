Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 4.3% of Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $15,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,259,316,000. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $149,177,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 113.3% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,435,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,711,000 after buying an additional 1,293,700 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,506,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,270,000 after buying an additional 495,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,166.6% during the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 513,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,483,000 after buying an additional 473,175 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $108.21. 48,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,137,655. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.86.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.