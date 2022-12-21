Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by StrongBox Wealth LLC

StrongBox Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,696 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,559,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,419,000 after purchasing an additional 34,734 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,303,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,670,000 after buying an additional 102,724 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 31.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,969,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,969,000 after buying an additional 472,441 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,452,000 after buying an additional 72,698 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,323,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,386,000 after buying an additional 28,708 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,158. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.40 and a fifty-two week high of $88.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.97.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

