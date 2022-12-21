Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Sold by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 229.3% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000.
Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA MGK traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.67. 7,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,477. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $165.89 and a 52 week high of $265.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.51.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK)
- Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
- NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook
- Is There a Prize in Store for Kellogg Shareholders?
- Will AMC’s Troubles Affect Its Landlord, EPR Properties?
- General Mills Retreats To More Attractive Territory
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.