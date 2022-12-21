Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Sold by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 229.3% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.67. 7,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,477. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $165.89 and a 52 week high of $265.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.51.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.