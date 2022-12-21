Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,356.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,710,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622,494 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,875,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,982,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,734,274,000 after buying an additional 943,694 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after buying an additional 376,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,189,000 after buying an additional 353,706 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $182.80 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $229.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.82 and its 200-day moving average is $186.49.

