Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Position Boosted by Security National Bank of SO Dak

Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VB traded up $3.54 on Wednesday, reaching $186.34. The stock had a trading volume of 10,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,853. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $229.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $186.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.49.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.