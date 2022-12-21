Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $529,000. Beacon Financial Group grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. SAM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 67,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 596,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,083,000 after purchasing an additional 8,163 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $182.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $186.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.49. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $229.60.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.