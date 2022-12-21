Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Holdings Reduced by Agate Pass Investment Management LLC

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.4% of Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

VB stock opened at $182.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.82 and a 200 day moving average of $186.49. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $229.60.

